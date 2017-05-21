Police locate 2 missing St. George teens

ST. GEORGE — Following a three-day search, two St. George teens who reportedly went missing Thursday have been found.

Police confirmed 16-year-old Jaeliece Heaven Lewis and 17-year-old Sidney Sopko were located Sunday with a 15-year-old boy who had also been reported missing, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

The teens were found after being spotted in St. George by an off-duty police officer, Trombley said.

After expressing her thanks and gratitude to police and others who assisted in the search, Lewis’ grandmother and legal guardian posted the following message on Facebook Sunday:

To those teenagers who consider running away – please remember that you are loved and the people that love you are really going to miss you while you are gone. You probably want to leave because you want to be independent, prove to yourself and the world that you are all grown up and can make your own rules in life. Remember, your parents or guardian didn’t get to go to school to learn to be a parent – it’s a learning experience for them too. Parents don’t want you to learn things the hard way – they love you and want things to be easier for you. Life for a teenager is really, really rough. It’s scary and frustrating and it can really suck sometimes. So keep your loved ones close because they will always be there for you! They will never give up on you, so don’t ever give up on yourself.

As this report is published, no other details about the case have been released.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and others close to the case and may not contain the full scope of findings.

