No Filter: Oak Grove

FEATURE — In this episode of the No Filter show, co-hosts Paul Ford and Grady Sinclair explore the wonders of Oak Grove. Located in the Dixie National Forest just 25 minutes from St. George, Oak Grove is the perfect summer retreat for hikers, campers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Follow the No Filter crew as they journey to an ancient ponderosa pine known as the “bee tree” — the tree is over 500 years old — explore a historic kiln and get in touch with their inner lumber jacks.

Oak Grove Campground is situated above the Silver Reef area of Leeds, famous for its vast silver mines and Wild West past. The campground itself has eight sites and the cost is $5 to stay overnight.

From the campground hikers can access some amazing trails including the Signal Peak trail which leads hikers to the highest point in Washington County. Oak Grove Campground is open seasonally from Memorial Day to Labor Day and can be closed in the summer when fire danger is high.

The Oak Grove area offers a wide variety of flora such as scrub oak and giant ponderosa pines. Campers or day-use visitors will experience cooler temperatures than St. George and extraordinary views.

Points of interest in the area

Directions

From Interstate 15, take northbound Exit 22 or southbound Exit 23 to Main Street in Leeds. From Main Street, go west on Silver Reef Road. Wind through Leeds until the road turns into Oak Grove Road. After you pass the last houses, the road crosses a creek bed and turns to gravel.

Continue to the “Y” intersection, and follow the signs toward Oak Grove Campground.

To visit the Kiln, soon after the “Y” intersection, the road crosses another creek, look for a sign and parking area on the right.

Resources

Dixie National Forest: Oak Grove.

“No Filter Show” Episode 141

