Cedar City Hospital named in top 20 rural hospitals

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Hospital was recently named one of the top 20 rural community hospitals in the country for the second year in a row, one of only two hospitals to have achieved this distinction in the history of the award.

The hospitals were named in the “2017 Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals” in an announcement by the National Rural Health Association. An awards ceremony was held May 11 in San Diego, California.

“Cedar City Hospital is proud of the hard work of its physicians and staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” Cedar City Hospital Administrator and CEO Eric Packer said. “Our results as a top healthcare provider means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future. We are very honored to receive this award.”

The Top 20 Rural Community Hospital winners are those hospitals who have achieved success in their overall performance, based on a composite rating from eight pillars of hospital strength, including inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, costs, charges and financial stability.

“There’s an old proverb that says ‘Better has no limit.’ To have received this award twice in a row now, and being only one of two hospitals in the country to do this in the award’s history, shows just how driven we are to continuously improve. This provides a truly healing environment for our community and those we serve,” Steve Thompson, governing board chair at Cedar City Hospital, said.

