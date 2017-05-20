Western Sky Aviation Warbirds Museum holds celebration for Armed Forces Day

Written by Ric Wayman
May 20, 2017

ST. GEORGE — The fifth annual “Wings and Wheels” celebration was held at the Western Sky Aviation Warbirds Museum at the St. George Regional Airport Saturday. Crowds of appreciative people showed up while veterans were out in force for the show.

“This is primarily our venue for the year to get contributions,” promotions and marketing director Ray Stiens said. “We probably had 100 cars here and our aircraft.”

With over 25 vendors providing food and information for the public, the event included a flag ceremony provided by American Legion Post 90.

Check out the video up top and the gallery of photos below.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

