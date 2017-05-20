Silver Reef Museum event journeys from folklore to history

Silver Reef Museum, Leeds, Utah, Aug. 28, 2012 | Photo courtesy of Silver Reef Museum, St. George News

LEEDS — Prominent Utah historians Dr. Leo Lyman and Jedediah Rogers are set to take guests on a journey through Southern Utah’s past from folklore tales to verifiable history May 27 at 10 a.m. at the Silver Reef Museum in Leeds.

This historical memorial will reflect a coming to terms with a history that has sometimes been painful. It will also look into contested history to discover what really happened and why.

Tickets for the lecture are $4 and can be reserved online or by calling 435-879-2254.

About Dr. Lyman

Lyman was born in Delta in 1942. In 1969, he moved to Riverside, California, and started teaching. In 1981, he received his doctorate from University of California, Riverside. After 40 years of teaching in California, he moved to Silver Reef.

Lyman continues to be a very active historian in the Southwest. He is a former Utah State Director of the Old Spanish Trail Association. Lyman continues to research and write over a dozen books, including “Political Deliverance: The Mormon Quest for Statehood,” “The Arduous Road: Salt Lake to Los Angeles, the Most Difficult Wagon Road in American History” and many others.

About Jedediah Rogers

Rogers is a senior historian at the Utah Division of State History and one of the managing editors of the Utah Historical Quarterly. He is author of “Roads in the Wilderness: Conflict in Canyon Country” and editor of a couple documentary volumes in Mormon history.

Event details

What: Silver Reef Museum lecture “Folklore to History” featuring Dr. Leo Lyman and Jedediah Rogers.

When: Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to noon.

Where: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.

Cost: $4.

Purchase tickets: Online or by calling 435-879-2254.

