Utah GOP rejects medical marijuana resolution

SANDY — Delegates to the Utah Republican Party state convention rejected a resolution in support of medical marijuana.

In a 70% to 29% vote on Saturday, the delegates voted down the resolution in support of cannabis to treat a number of medical conditions. It came after a vigorous debate on the convention floor both for and against it.

“This is about freedom and choice,” said DJ Schanz, who brought the resolution to the party delegates.

Supporters told stories about people with medical needs and how cannabis has or could help them. Opponents called it a “gateway drug” and believed it could bring recreational marijuana to the state.

“This is not a medicine,” said Dr. Paul Clayton of the Utah Medical Association, who is also a GOP delegate who spoke against the resolution.

