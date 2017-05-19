US Navy commissions former cadet from St. George as ensign

Newly sworn Navy Ensign Cody Perry, of St. George, surrounded by his parents, Kara and Steve Perry, Wednesday. Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, May 17, 2017 | Photo courtesy of P.A. Curtis, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Cody Perry of St. George received his engineering management degree and was sworn in as an ensign in the United States Navy during ceremonies at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, Wednesday.

Perry is a native of St. George, graduating from Snow Canyon High School in 2013 where he excelled as a student and as a cadet in the outstanding Dixie Wing UT-20061 chapter of the Air Force junior-ROTC in Washington County.

Always interested in flying, Perry enrolled in a student flying program while still in high school and received his private pilot’s license flying out of the then St. George Municipal Airport.

Upon graduation from high school, the Navy awarded Perry a full, Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship to Arizona State University.

There were 15 midshipmen graduates in Perry’s class at Arizona State; 11 became Navy ensigns and four became Marine Corps second lieutenants.

Later this summer, Perry will report to the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida as a naval flight officer. Upon graduation from flight school, he will be assigned to a newly formed squadron flying one of the newest aircraft in the fleet, the Boeing P-8 Poseidon.

The P-8 conducts anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and shipping interdiction, along with an early warning self-protection ability, otherwise known as electronic support measures. This involves carrying torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon anti-ship missiles and other weapons.

