Dixie State softball’s season ends with loss at Humboldt

File photo from Dixie State University vs. Holy Names University, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 4, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ARCATA, Calif. – The Dixie State softball team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with its second consecutive loss to Humboldt State in the West Super Regional Friday. The 8-6 loss ends the season for Trailblazers, who finish the year with a 42-14 record.

Both teams put up several runs early in the game before the pitching and defense took over and held the offenses scoreless through the last four innings.

The Lumberjacks put up one run in each of the first two innings. Behind 2-0, the Trailblazers finally figured out Madison Williams and lit her up in the bottom of the second. Arista Honey began the inning with a walk. Jessica Gonzalez followed that up with a home run to left field.

With the bases cleared, Mallory Paulson got aboard with an infield single to the shortstop. Brenna Hinck then drew a walk. Shelby Yung loaded the bases with a bunt single. After a strikeout for the first out, Janessa Bassett tripled to right-center to score three runs. Bassett then scored on Dani Bartholf’s single up the middle. The Lumberjacks switched out the pitcher and reliever Kalyn Paque was able to get out of the inning without any more damage. DSU led 6-2.

With a huge advantage, the top of the third was a disaster for Dixie State. Nine of the first 10 batters evenly split safely hitting, drawing a walk or getting hit by pitch. Dixie State went through three pitchers during the first 10 batters and before the inning ended, the Trailblazers were looking up at an 8-6 deficit.

Dixie State had a few opportunities to put some runs on the board in the later innings, but left the runners stranded. As explosive as the two teams were in the second and third innings, neither team could push any runs across afterward and the Blazers took the loss to end their season.

Paulson led the team with two hits. Gonzalez and Bassett each had two RBIs. Alex Melendez (9-6) took the loss from the circle. Dixie State finishes the year 42-14.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.