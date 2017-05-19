Legend Solar wins 2 ‘Best of State’ awards

WASHINGTON — Legend Solar, Utah’s fastest growing solar company, was honored as Best Solar Technology company and for Best Energy Products in Utah’s 2017 annual Best of State Awards under the category of Science and Technology.

The company was honored for both awards, along with other Best of State recipients, at an awards banquet held Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

Best of State Awards, Utah’s premier recognition and awards program, recognizes the outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses of Utah in 10 categories ranging from arts and entertainment to dining to business to education to science and technology and more.

Each winner is selected based on three key factors: how that company excels in their endeavors, how the company uses innovative approaches or methods, and how the company contributes to a better quality of life in Utah.

“We are so honored to be listed among the very best of the state of Utah,” said Shaun Alldredge, Legend Solar co-founder and co-owner. “Legend Solar takes great pride in providing the very best in cutting-edge technology, quality products and customer service for both our residential as well as business solar customers.”

Legend Solar is an Elite Dealer for SunPower, one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable energy companies that manufactures the highest efficiency solar panels available today with the industry’s best 25-year combined product and power warranty, the company states in a news release.

Besides the best product and warranty and fastest delivery, Legend Solar values integrity above profits, recommending only what’s best for the customer. This ensures that the company delivers the best value for each client. With a custom system, Legend Solar helps customers reduce their carbon footprint, the news release continues. The company also educates customers on potential cost savings, tax incentives and the other benefits of renewable energy.

In 2016, Legend Solar installed more than 5,000 kilowatts of solar panels on homes and commercial buildings throughout Utah, work that recently earned the company the title of Residential Regional Top Producer of the Year by SunPower.

About Legend Solar

Since 2012, Legend Solar has set the bar as Utah’s premier and fastest growing provider of solar power for businesses and homes. Recognized at No. 29 on the 2016 Inc. 500 list, the company has been expanding throughout Utah, Nevada and Oregon with future expansion plans for Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

Legend Solar ensures that customers receive the best value for their installation by customizing the system to meet each family’s needs. The company helps customers take advantage of appropriate tax credits and provides them with aggressive financing options, so homeowners can afford to get into solar power today. For more information, visit www.legendsolar.com.

