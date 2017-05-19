MISSING: Public’s help sought in locating 2 St. George teens

Written by Kimberly Scott
May 19, 2017

ST. GEORGE — Police and family members are searching for two St. George teens who reportedly went missing Thursday evening.

St. George Police are asking for the public’s help Friday in locating 16-year-old Jaeliece Heaven Lewis and 17-year-old Sidney Sopko.

The girls were seen together at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

Lewis told her family she was going to the Bloomington Wal-Mart on Thursday, Christian Warmsley, a private investigator on the case, said.

“From there, that’s when all communication was gone,” Warmsley said, noting that Sopko may be trying to avoid legal issues and may have convinced Lewis to run away with her.

“They have been missing for over 24 hours by now,” Warmsley said Friday night. “If you see these people, please contact St. George Police, immediately.”

Anyone with information regarding Lewis’ or Sopko’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Description of Lewis

  • Age: 16
  • Height: 5 feet, 2 inches
  • Weight: 120 pounds
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Sex: Female

Description of Sopko

  • Age: 17
  • Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
  • Weight: 140 pounds
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Sex: Female
  • Identifying marks: Tattoo of a shark fin in the webbing of her thumb and index finger

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and others close to the case and may not contain the full scope of findings.

