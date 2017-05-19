Authorities arrest man coming into St. George to allegedly ‘teach’ 13-year-old how to have sex

Stock image | St. George News

ALERT: This report includes details that may not be appropriate for all readers. Discretion is advised.

ST. GEORGE — An out-of-state man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly traveling to St. George to “teach a 13-year-old girl how to have sex” – an arrangement made through an online sex advertisement.

On May 9, Homeland Security Investigations special agents and St. George Police detectives began communicating with 34-year-old Jeremy David Demoss Fisher, of Lake Arrowhead, California, as part of an undercover sting operation aimed at catching child sex predators.

Fisher responded to an online ad placed by an undercover investigator asking if anyone was interested in “Family Fun,” according to a probable cause statement filed by the St. George Police Department in support of the arrest.

“Fisher was told during the chats that the woman he was talking to had a 13-year-old daughter and wanted her to be taught how to have sex by a gentleman,” the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement. “When asked if he was into Family Taboo, Fisher responded ‘Yes! Love it. Watch mom daughter and son porn, or brother sister, anything that keeps it in the family.”

During the conversation with the undercover agent, Fisher named explicit sexual activities he enjoys doing, adding that he likes “anything and everything,” the report stated.

“Fisher understood that the mother would not be engaging in any sexual activity and that any sex would happen between Fisher and the child,” the officer wrote in the statement, adding that Fisher then made arrangements to meet with whom he believed to be the mother of the child in St. George.

While en route to St. George, Fisher allegedly sent the undercover investigators photos of himself in the car, including a picture of his private parts to reportedly show the child his size (explicit descriptions omitted), according to the statement.

When he arrived at the agreed location in St. George, Fisher was greeted by law enforcement. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Fisher of first-degree felony conspiracy to commit rape of a child, along with second-degree felony enticing, soliciting, seducing or luring a minor by Internet or text message.

Fisher made his initial appearance in 5th District Court Thursday before Judge John Walton. His bail pending trial was set at $30,000. He is scheduled to make his next appearance in court on Tuesday.

On May 11, Taylor John Hummel, 22, of St. George, was arrested during the same undercover operation focused on child predators, human trafficking, sexual solicitation, and Department of Professional Licensing violations.

Hummel allegedly made an agreement with undercover investigators to exchange money for sex with a “mother and her 13-year-old daughter” on an online website known for advertising sex.

Hummel is facing charges of first-degree felony conspiracy to commit rape of a child, along with class B misdemeanor sexual solicitation. He was released from police custody on $20,000 bail pending trial. He is also scheduled to make his next appearance in 5th District Court on Tuesday.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

