Man swerves, drives off 150 foot embankment

A camper shell is dislodged from its truck after its driver drove off an embankment near Sand Hollow Reservoir, Hurricane, Utah, MAy 19, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

HURRICANE — A man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after reportedly swerving several times in the roadway before driving off a steep embankment near Sand Hollow Reservoir Friday evening.

Hurricane Police responded to the incident involving a Ford F-150 at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sand Hollow Road on the east side of the reservoir.

The 67-year-old driver, the truck’s only occupant, was westbound on Sand Hollow Road when the incident occurred.

“It looks like he crossed over to the eastbound lane and then back across to his own side and then off to the right hand side of the roadway,” Hurricane Police Sgt. Yates Wright said.

Skid marks were readily apparent where the truck left the roadway.

The truck ended up approximately 150 feet off the road into a heavy patch of sand and brush.

“The driver was disoriented when we got there,” Wright said, adding that investigators believe that the man was suffering from a medical condition at the time that contributed to the incident.

He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries to the face.

Witnesses who arrived on scene to check on the man said his foot was still on the gas pedal, causing the truck’s tires to dig deeper into the sand.

No citation was issued at the time this report was taken.

A camper shell on the truck’s bed appeared to have dislodged in the incident.

A wrecker arrived to retrieve both the truck and camper shell.

The truck did not appear to have sustained much damage other than a flattened front tire.

Traffic was largely unhindered. Two officers directed west and eastbound traffic around the tow truck as it slowly dragged the truck out of the brush.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

