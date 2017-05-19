‘Red Rock Dance Festival’ brings renowned dance company to Southern Utah

Dancers from the Paul Taylor 2 dance company perform together in this photo, location and date not specified | Photo by Tom Caravaglia, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Featuring three full days of moving, collaborating, dance making and performing, the “Red Rock Dance Festival” will be hosted by the St. George Dance Company June 1-3 at Dixie State University.

The festival’s mission is to bring together a community of choreographers, performers, educators and students in a cooperative environment to study, perform and create new work. As part of this mission, a feature performance by the world-renowned professional dance company Paul Taylor 2 from New York City will be held June 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cox Performing Arts Center.

Paul Taylor 2 is the resident dance company at the Red Rock Dance Festival and will teach most of the workshops. Paul Taylor himself is one of the most accomplished and well-known artists the nation has ever produced, according to a press release from the St. George Dance Company.

Taylor continues to shape America’s indigenous art of modern dance as he has since 1954, uniquely bridging the legendary founders of modern dance – Isadora Duncan, Ruth St. Denis, Ted Shawn, Doris Humphrey and Martha Graham – with choreographers of the 21st century.

Participants of the festival will work intimately with esteemed Paul Taylor dance artists on developing and exploring ideas in dance workshops. Classes offered include modern technique, repertory, improvisation, composition and partnering.

For a full schedule, click here.

In addition to the professional training program for ages 16 through adult, the Red Rock Dance Festival provides a junior workshop for dancers ages 9-15 and offers one full-ride scholarship to the event for each dance school or studio in Southern Utah.

In addition to the performance by Paul Taylor 2 on June 2, multiple dance performances by various choreographers in the choreography showcase will be held June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cox Auditorium.

The dance pieces submitted will be adjudicated by expert judges, including Greg Sample, founder of Sample Dance and former dancer for Céline Dion, Cirque du Soleil, Phantom and Hubbard Street; Ruth Andrien, rehearsal director of the Paul Taylor 2 Dance Company; and Rachel Berman, who has performed principal roles and appeared in numerous television productions with the Paul Taylor Dance Company and was the March 1997 cover story for Dance Magazine.

Choreographers from a broad range of experience – from university faculty to emerging artists – were encouraged to submit their work and receive feedback from this outstanding panel.

Tickets for the Paul Taylor 2 performance are $15, and tickets for the choreography showcase are $10.

To participate in the festival, register for dance workshops or purchase tickets to attend performances visit RedRockDanceFestival.com or call Summer Robertson at 435-773-1221.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews