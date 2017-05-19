Donna Petersen

Donna Petersen
May 19, 2017

November 28, 1921 — May 15, 2017

Donna Howick Petersen, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017, at her home in Mesquite, Nevada. She was born Nov. 28, 1921, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Mahonri Carter and Vera Martha Lythgoe Howick.

Donna’s life partner and husband, Clarence Emil Petersen “Click” preceded her in death this past Feb. In life, they did everything together: golf, fishing, ‘The Cabin’, bowling, hunting, and Bingo. We know after 76 years of marriage, Monday was the day for a glorious reunion of husband and wife and all who had passed before her.

Donna and Click loved their family. In fact, their daughter, Linda, was Donna’s best friend.

Donna will be greatly missed. We love you Mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Donna is survived by her children, Gary Lynn (Linda Flowers) Petersen, Ivins, UT and daughter, Linda Lee Erickson, Mesquite, NV; 5 grandchildren: Brett Michael Erickson, Jon Petersen, Robyn (Cary) Christensen, Eriella (Tag) Brown and Chad (Jen) Petersen; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 ½ great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

  • Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 23, at 1 p.m. in the Ivins City Cemetery, Ivins, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.   

