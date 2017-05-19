Woman runs red light, collides with horse trailer

Hurricane City Police, stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver ran a red light to make a right-hand turn Thursday morning and crashed into a truck towing five horses in a trailer.

Shortly before 9 a.m. emergency personnel and officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of state Route 9 and 3700 West in Hurricane involving a 2008 Ford Fusion and a Dodge Ram pickup truck, Hurricane City Police Officer Jeff Adams said. The Dodge Ram was pulling a horse trailer loaded with five horses.

Officers investigating the crash found an 82-year-old woman driving the Fusion had stopped behind another vehicle on 3700 West, both waiting to make a right-hand turn onto SR-9. The vehicle directly in front of her proceeded on a red light and she attempted to make the turn as well, striking the horse trailer in the intersection.

“She just followed right behind that vehicle who also turned on a red light,” Adams said, “but didn’t make the turn and hit the trailer instead.”

The woman suffered a minor laceration to her left hand, Adams said, but declined to be transported to the hospital.

The woman was cited for failing to obey a traffic signal, turning on a red light without stopping, Adams said, calling it a “big problem right now.”

“People are just making turns on red lights when they think the lanes are clear,” he said.

Both drivers and all passengers were properly restrained at the time of the crash. The man driving the Dodge Ram told officers neither he nor his passengers nor the horses were injured in the collision.

“The man driving the truck said he checked on the horses and they appeared to be OK,” Adams said, “and the horse trailer actually sustained only minor damage.”

The Dodge Ram remained operational so the man was able to drive it away from the intersection with trailer in tow. The Fusion, on the other hand, was extensively damaged and later towed from the scene.

Hurricane Police Department and Hurricane Valley Fire District responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

