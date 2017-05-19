Driver running a red light causes T-bone collision

A yellow Ford Mustang is heavily damaged after being struck by a Toyota pickup truck on State Street Friday morning, Hurricane, Utah, May 19, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

HURRICANE — A driver was transported to the hospital after a car slammed into her vehicle in the middle of State Street in Hurricane Friday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two vehicle crash in the intersection of State Street and South 1150 West. The crash involved a yellow Ford Mustang driven by a 58-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man driving a red Toyota pickup truck, Hurricane Police Officer Spencer Lundell said.

Both drivers declined initial medical attention or transport to the hospital but the woman driving the Mustang later requested assistance from responding EMT’s, Lundell said.

The woman told medical personnel she was experiencing chest pains and was then transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in stable condition, he added.

After speaking with both drivers and witnesses at the scene officers determined that the Toyota was heading west on South State Street as the traffic light turned red.

The woman in the eastbound Mustang was in the middle of the intersection yielding for oncoming traffic, intent on turning left to head north on 1150 West, he said.

Instead her vehicle was struck by the Toyota as she was making the turn.

“Multiple witnesses at the scene said the light turned red while the Mustang was still in the middle attempting to clear the intersection,” Lundell said, “but the Toyota entered the intersection on a red light and struck the Mustang before she could clear it.”

The Mustang was heavily damaged by the collision while damage to the Toyota appeared minimal. Both vehicles were moved to the side of the road to allow traffic to flow and the Mustang was eventually towed from the scene. The Toyota was driven away.

Both drivers told officers they were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, Lundell said.

The man driving the Toyota was later issued a citation for failing to obey a traffic signal.

“We seem to have a problem with the red lights lately,” Lundell said.

Hurricane Police Department and Hurricane Valley Fire District responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

