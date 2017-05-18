Submissions being accepted for ‘Mental Health Awareness Art Show’

Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — As part of an effort to promote positive mental health, the Cedar City Library in the Park and the Iron County Prevention Coalition are hosting a “Mental Health Awareness Community Art Show” in June. Show organizers are currently accepting submissions in all mediums.

The theme for the show is “How Do I Stay Resilient,” which was created to share the message that individuals can find ways to be resilient and strong during hard times.

Artists of all ages to submit artwork of any medium. If you are interested in submitting a piece to be a part of the art show, please pick up a submission packet from the Cedar City Library in the Park. Submissions are due May 29 at the library. For more details, call Lauren McAfee at 435-865-4547.

The show will be on display in the library during the month of June.

Event details

What: “Mental Health Awareness Community Art Show.”

When: Submissions are due by May 29 | The show will run the duration of June.

Where: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Details: Call Lauren McAfee at 435-865-4547.

