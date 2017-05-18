April 11, 1995 — May 15, 2017

Trevor “River” Beatty, 22, passed away May 15, 2017. He was born April 11, 1995, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, to Boyd DeWayne Beatty and Melanie Robinson Merrill.

Trevor was creative, active, and curious about the world around him. Trevor had a love for the arts. He participated in dancing, singing and musical theater in the community. He starred as the Prince in the Nutcracker for three seasons. Trevor enjoyed playing the piano and singing. He would learn a song in minutes. Trevor had an affinity for ancient Egyptian, Chinese and Native American history, and learned to read and write both Egyptian and Chinese languages.

River’s death came after a lifelong struggle of being, in her words, “born with a body that was not my own.” Most people who knew River were attuned to her inner chaos and struggle. River identified as transgender and began transitioning from male to female. Throughout her life, there were those who antagonized her because of her gender identity which made it difficult to communicate her truth until recently. River turned to substances as a coping strategy to manage her emotional pain. Despite the bullying and addiction, River was able to experience accomplishment and joy. River was a spiritual person, intuitive, inclusive, kind to all and loved by many.

River is survived by parents Boyd DeWayne Beatty, Melanie Robinson Merrill; birth mother, Tracy Green (Idaho); grandparents, Joan and Mark Nixon, St. George, Utah, C.H. and Phyllis Robinson, Herriman, Utah; and great-grandparents, Charles and Peggy Nixon, Evanston, Wyoming.

Preceded in death by sister, Jaymie LeShae Beatty, and grandmother, Fern Corwin, Evanston, Wyoming.

Funeral services

There will be a viewing Saturday, May 20, from 1-2 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will follow at the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.