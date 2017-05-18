Right On: Applying REINS to regulation is the right thing to do

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — So which government regulations are you violating today? If you’re not doing it today, odds are very high that you have recently.

Have you kept track of sales tax due on all your out-of-state online purchases? Poured anything other than water in the gutter or storm drain grate? Got receipts for every income tax deduction?

For those operating a small business, regulations governing virtually every aspect of that business are overwhelming.

Regulations are required in any organized society. Speed limits and stop signs come to mind. But examples of regulatory excess abound. Here are a few:

A farmer’s irrigation ditch could be deemed to impact “navigable waterways.”

A new 100-page federal rule will soon require calorie counts for restaurants, super markets and all who sell prepared food.

Colleges must comply with the federal definition of a student credit-hour.

Braiding hair in a salon requires a license in a majority of states.

Federal law required St. George to allow a drug rehab center in a residential neighborhood.

How did we get this overwhelming blanket of regulations governing so many day-to-day activities?

Regulation is rooted in the notion that enlightened elites know far better than we do what is good for us. Excesses occur as the nanny-state regulators delve ever deeper into everyday life. At the same time, regulators have become more distant from the average citizen.

The nanny state’s size is staggering. Democrats are quick to point out that only about 2.1 million civilians work for the federal government, growing from 1.8 million in 1960. This number is a smoke screen.

Washington Post columnist George Will, relying on research by John DiIulio of the left-leaning Brookings Institute, explains that the federal government has stealthily expanded its effective workforce. It has done this despite public opposition to “big government.”

The federal government has commandeered state and local governments into providing proxy federal employees by pushing much of its regulatory overhead onto them: Medicaid, welfare, education, environmental protection, social services and more. The federal government funds these programs; states and local governments hire the employees.

State and local government employment has grown from about 6 million in 1960 to over 20 million today. State and local leaders are delighted to increase local employment. The downside? They become dependent on these pseudo-entitlement programs and scream bloody murder if funding or staffing cuts are proposed.

Our local Five County Association of Governments illustrates this stealthy expansion of federal regulation; it is agonizing over a possible funding cut.

Federal employment also has been held in check by hiring both for-profit and nonprofit businesses to perform government work. DiIulio estimates about 12 million nongovernment workers are funded this way.

Freeing up federal workers has given them time to produce about 80,000 pages of regulations a year, telling all these proxy employees what they are to do and how to do it. As a point of reference, the King James Bible contains about 1,200 pages.

Still think you aren’t violating at least one regulation? Slim chance.

Congressional intent is necessarily expressed in general terms with detailed implementation left to regulators. Sadly – and with increasing frequency – federal regulators find opportunity to twist congressional intent in ways that advance their own political goals.

Recent examples of federal regulatory excesses to achieve political goals are easy to find. As Obama famously said when he no longer had a Democratic Congress, “If Congress won’t act, I will.”

Here are a few of his administration’s most egregious regulatory excesses:

Twisting the Communications Act of 1934 to regulate today’s internet.

Twisting the Education Amendments of 1972 to mandate transgender restrooms.

Twisting the Clean Water Act of 1972 to declare farm irrigation ditches as impacting navigable waterways.

Twisting the Environmental Protection Act of 1970 to declare carbon dioxide a pollutant.

Needless to say, it took a liberal interpretation (double entendre intended) of congressional intent to legitimize these regulations, often based on obscure, never-before-applied sections of the laws.

So what is Congress doing to rein in regulatory excess? Its answer: the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny – or REINS – Act of 2017, passed by the House in January of this year.

The act would require any regulation with a greater than $100 million economic impact to be approved by a joint resolution of Congress and signed by the president before taking effect.

For those anxious to “drain the swamp,” REINS is a good start.

Here’s an analogy. You hire an architect to design a new home. You describe what you want as best you can, showing them pictures of homes you like. The architect prepares detailed construction plans. Even though you don’t have the architect’s expertise, would you let that person give those plans to a builder without your review and approval of both the design and the cost?

I support REINS legislation. I know I’m on the right track because it’s opposed by every liberal group you can name, all elite enablers of the nanny state.

I quickly agree that regulatory agencies have applicable expertise, but all too frequently they overestimate benefits or underestimate regulatory costs.

As an example, EPA employees believe even a miniscule pollutant must be eradicated in the name of public health. Their estimate of lives saved will be grossly inflated to justify the cost.

I counter that voters should hold their elected representatives accountable for costly regulations instead of unelected regulators.

REINS has a $100 million threshold; expect a lot of regulations with $99 million impacts. That’s how the nanny state perpetuates itself.

Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: hsierer@stgeorgeutah.com

Twitter: @STGnews