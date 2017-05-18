Mearl Miller

July 13, 1924 — May 13, 2017

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, Mearl (Laire) Chadwick, Wilson Miller passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends.

Laire was born on July 13, 1924, in Plavna, Montana, to Charles and Mearl Chadwick. She was the youngest, and last living, of five children; two sisters and two brothers.

Her family lived in Bellingham, Washington, until Laire was three and then moved to the oil fields in Midwest, Wyoming. She attended grade school and graduated from high school in Midwest.

Following her graduation, she attended nurse’s training in Pocatello General Hospital, Pocatello, Idaho. After she received her “Cap” she entered the U. S. Navy and attended further nurse’s training at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland. After graduation, she was transferred to Shoemaker Naval Hospital in California. While at Shoemaker she met and married James “Bryan” Wilson. They were discharged together at the end of World War II.

After their naval service, they moved to Mr. Wilson’s hometown in Vernon, Texas. While in Texas they had two sons. They then moved to Casper, Wyoming, in the fall of 1951. Mr. Wilson was employed at Standard Oil Company in Casper and in 1956 a third son was born.

In Aug. 1960, Mr. Wilson was critically injured in a boating accident and passed away a week later.

In April 1964, Laire was married to Glenn “Fred” Miller at the First Baptist Church in Casper, Wyoming. They resided in Casper until Fred’s retirement in 1975. They initially moved to Fallbrook, California, where they resided until 1980. They loved to play golf, enjoyed deep sea fishing, camping and travel. They moved to St. George, Utah, in 1980 and settled in the Dixie Downs area.

Laire and Fred were active members of the Community Church of St. George. She loved her church family and was deeply devoted. Laire also volunteered with Hospice for 11 years and was awarded the Volunteer of the Year award in 1996. She was also active in “Care and Share” from 1983 to 1998.

Fred Miller died in March of 2005. Laire continued to live in the couple’s home until she moved to the Southern Utah Veterans Home in June 2015.

Laire is survived by her three sons, Jim Wilson of Richmond, Texas; Dan Wilson of Vancouver, Washington; and Gary Wilson of Ventura, California. She also has five grandchildren: Lisa Owens, Vancouver, Washington; Bryan Wilson of Hanford, California; Jamie Bevandich of Berthoud, Colorado; Bree Copeland of Erda, Utah; and Abi Wilson of Denver, Colorado. She also was blessed with five great-grandchildren and a great great-grand baby.

Laire never met a stranger. Her life was her family and she was very proud of all of them. Her family, her church and all that knew her will miss her.

Funeral services

The family is planning a celebration of life in mid-July at the Community Church in St George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.