Jaren Boren

November 4, 2013 — May 10, 2017

Our sweet little boy, Jaren Verlan Boren, age 3, passed away after a short fight with spinal meningitis. He was born Nov. 4, 2013, in Cedar City, Utah, to Kevin Michael and Christine Andersen Boren. He was the youngest of 4 children.

Jared was our ray of sunshine. Full of life and energy. He was very social and made his way into the hearts of everyone he met. Jared was a natural leader. He was kind and comforting to his siblings and friends when they were scared or sad. Jared loved the outdoors, jeeping, hiking and camping with his family. He often roughhoused with his siblings and a goose egg, scratches or stitches were not uncommon. Jared was all boy. He loved anything trucks, dirt, Bob-the-builder or trains.

He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Christine Boren; sister, Katelynn; and brothers, Spencer and Sidney. He is also survived by his grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jared will be sorely missed, but his family is comforted and grateful, knowing that he has returned home to his Father in Heaven.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. at the Hurricane LDS 6 th Ward Chapel, 677 S. 700 W., Hurricane, Utah.

A viewing will be held Friday, May 19, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at the chapel and one hour prior to services at the Chapel.

He will be laid to rest in the Kanab Cemetery, Kanab, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, Jared’s family will be a having a toy drive to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Primary Children’s Medical Center and the staff at the Ronald McDonald House for their kindness and care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.