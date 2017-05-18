TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | May 19-21
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Afghan and Quilt Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Turn Up the Heat Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Live Well Spring Lectures | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday, 5:30-7:15 p.m. | Polynesian Dance Class Open House | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Recreation Center, 285 S. 400 East, St. George
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Practical Parenting Conference | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah University Sharwan Smith Ballroon, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Brigham, where is the store? | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah University Sharwan Smith Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Southwest Symphony | Admission: $17 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. University Ave., St. George
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Nathan Pacheco | Admission: $18-$33 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday, 8 p.m. PDT | Fan Halen | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie Get Your Gun” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Brigadoon” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | WORCS Racing Round 8 | Admission: $10-$20 | Location: Iron Mine Race Park, 9205 Antelope Springs Road, Cedar City
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Hurricane Valley Choir Salute to Armed Forces | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center auditorium located at 93 S. 100 West, Hurricane
- Saturday, 7 p.m. PDT | Mayhem in Mesquite XI | Admission: $11-$50 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Corn Hole Competition | Admission: TBD | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 10 p.m. to midnight PDT | Sin City Sinners | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Friday, 9 a.m. to Saturday, 6 p.m. | Remote Possibilities RC Club Jet Rally | Admission: Spectators, free | Location: 3780 S. 1550 West, St. George, see map
- Friday-Sunday, noon | Search and Rescue Fundraiser Carnival | Admission: $1-$18 | Location: Main Street Park, 111 E. 200 North, Cedar City
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Search for Sound Scavenger Hunt | Admission: $20-$35 | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Wings and Wheels | Admission: Free; donations appreciated | Location: Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, 4196 S. Airport Parkway, St. George
- Saturday, 9-11:30 p.m. | Dive In Movie: “Moana” | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Pool, 750 N. 200 West, Hurricane
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. | Linked Together for Lincoln Benefit Concert | Admission: $10 | Location: Dixie High School, 350 E. 700 South, St. George
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Kitten Preview Adoption Event | Admission: Free; adoption prices vary | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Equality Utah Equality Celebration | Admission: $100 | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 875 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock Live with Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Pizza, 233 W. Center St., Kanab
- Friday, 7-11 p.m. | Andrew Goldring | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 6-11:30 p.m. | The Last Dance | Admission: Free | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Johnny Utah at Mike’s Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 7-9 a.m. | Bike to Work Pit Stop | Admission: Free for bike commuters | Location: Corner of Main Street and St. George Boulevard, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Amazing Earthfest | Admission: Varies | Location: Kanab, see link
- Friday-Sunday, times vary | ATV Fun Runs | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Kanab, see link
- Friday-Sunday, times vary | Greyhound Gathering | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Kanab, see link
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Girls on the Run 5K | Admission: $35 | Location: Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park, 965 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | 5K and quarter marathon fun run to benefit the Iron County Children’s Justice Center | Admission: $25 | Location: Iron County Children’s Justice Center, 545 S. 225 East, Cedar City
- Saturday, 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. | Guided Hikes at Land Hill Heritage Site | Admission: Free | Location: Anasazi Trailhead, Ivins
- Saturday-Sunday, all day | WE Rock Rock Crawling | Admission: $15 | Location: Three Peaks Recreation Area, 10 miles northwest of Cedar City via Midvalley Road
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.