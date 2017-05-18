Help patients, honor loved ones by donating blood with Red Cross

ST. GEORGE — Before busy summer schedules set in, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to roll up a sleeve to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients in need.

Donors of all blood types are needed now to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving cancer treatment.

Kenneth Reed gives blood in his son’s honor. When Trace was 8 days old, he underwent heart surgery and received blood transfusions.

“It’s the least I can do. If it wasn’t for donors, he wouldn’t be here with us today,” Reed said. “I don’t call it donating blood; I call it donating life.”

Giving blood is an easy and thoughtful way to honor a loved one who has relied on blood products, to follow in the example of a family member who gives regularly or to simply help others.

As a thank you, those who come out to donate May 26-30 will receive a Red Cross-branded visor, while supplies last.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors can then also visit redcrossblood.org/cedarfair to enter to win one of three grand prize packages for four to Knott’s Berry Farm in California or Cedar Point in Ohio.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Beaver May 26: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beaver Opera House / Civic Center, 85 E. Center Street June 5: 1-7 p.m., Beaver City Office, 30 W. 300 North



Emery

Castle Dale May 31: 11-3 p.m., Emery County, 75 E. Main

Iron

Cedar City June 2: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 324 W. 200 N. June 5: 1:30-5:45 p.m., Lin’s Cedar City, 150 N. Main June 9: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Cedar City Canyon View Stake, 1985 N. Main June 14: 1-7 p.m., Cedar City North Stake, 95 N. 2125 West

Parowan June 1: 1:30-7 p.m., Parowan Stake, 90 S. Main

Washington

St. George May 26: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6 May 30: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6 May 30: 2:30-6:45 p.m., St. George Recreation Center, 285 S. 400 East May 31: 1-7 p.m., St. George Utah Stake Center, 591 W. 500 North June 2: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6 June 5: 1-6 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6 June 6: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dixie Applied Technology College, 1506 S. Silicon Way June 7: 1-7 p.m., St. George East Stake, 445 S. 300 East June 8: 1:30-7 p.m., St. George Snow Canyon Stake, 1610 N. Dixie Downs Rd. June 9: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6 June 12: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Spring Gardens Senior Living, 2654 E. Red Cliffs Dr. June 12: 1-6 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6 June 13: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6 June 14: 1-7 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6 June 15: 1-4 p.m., Corporate Alliance St. George, 1487 S. Silicone Way, A-7

Springdale June 6: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Maintenance Yard, Zion National Park, SR-9



How to help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position visit rdcrss.org/driver.

