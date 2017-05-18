Family offers forgiveness after brother accused of stabbing father, sister

SANDY – The family of the Sandy man accused of stabbing his father and sister are speaking out about the violent encounter.
“Honestly, it’s been just like a roller coaster; I’m angry and then I’m sad,” said Atu Vaitai.
She and her sister, Ana Da Silva, are leaning on each other. They’re trying to come to terms with a violent attack police say happened inside their parents Sandy home on May 13.
Sandy Police say their brother, 26-year-old Sione Vaitai, stabbed his father and 14-year-old sister with a machete.
“There was no family dispute at all; It was just so sudden,” Vaitai said.
Da Silva said they have some ideas about what pushed their relative to violence.
“My brother did have mental issues, and I know that drugs had a role in it as well,” Da Silva said.
Sione Vaitai was on the run for two days until police tracked him down in St. George. He led them on a chase before he was taken into custody. He’s now in the Salt Lake County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
