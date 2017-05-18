Family offers forgiveness after brother accused of stabbing father, sister

Sione Vaitai, 26, of Sandy, being examined by medics while he stands in handcuffs following an attempt to flee from police. Vaitai is a suspect in a stabbing incident involving his father and younger sister in Sandy. He fled the scene and was later found in St. George where he was apprehended, St. George, Utah, May 15, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

SANDY – The family of the Sandy man accused of stabbing his father and sister are speaking out about the violent encounter.

“Honestly, it’s been just like a roller coaster; I’m angry and then I’m sad,” said Atu Vaitai.

She and her sister, Ana Da Silva, are leaning on each other. They’re trying to come to terms with a violent attack police say happened inside their parents Sandy home on May 13.

Sandy Police say their brother, 26-year-old Sione Vaitai, stabbed his father and 14-year-old sister with a machete.

“There was no family dispute at all; It was just so sudden,” Vaitai said.

Da Silva said they have some ideas about what pushed their relative to violence.

“My brother did have mental issues, and I know that drugs had a role in it as well,” Da Silva said.

Sione Vaitai was on the run for two days until police tracked him down in St. George. He led them on a chase before he was taken into custody. He’s now in the Salt Lake County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

