July 22, 1925 — May 10, 2017

Delores Rosenkilde, 91 of LaVerkin, Utah, passed away on May 10. She was born July 22, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Walter Owczarzak and Irene Beyer. She married Clifford Rosenkilde on April 20, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois.

Delores gave birth to her first two children, Connie and Gary, in Chicago. The family then moved their home to Kenosha, Wisconsin, before moving west to California. The family settled in Fullerton, California, and soon grew by two boys, Andy and Kurt. Delores was in her glory of raising her family and teaching them the value of kindness and hard work. Delores was a diligent homemaker taking pride in the appearance and tidiness of the family home, as well as an exceptional baker. Delores’s baking efforts were always looked forward to during family events and the holidays.

In 1994, Delores suffered her first stroke at the young age of 60. While devastating to the family, Delores demonstrated incredible grit and hard work to rehabilitate herself. With God’s help, Delores became an example of recovery. She lived independently with her husband for another 30 years and by herself for the last year and a half.

She is survived by her children: Connie Smith and her husband, David; Gary Rosenkilde and his wife, Max; Andy Rosenkilde and his wife, Cindy; Kurt Rosenkilde and his wife, Julie; grandchildren: Michael, Robin, Donielle, Ryan, Nicole, Trevor, Nathali and great-grandchild, Rocky. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cliff.

The family wishes to extend their deepest thanks to the Home Instead caregiving team of Craig, Nydia, Verna, Kim, Darci and especially Anne, who was a great friend and companion.

A simple service will be held on May 19 at 11 a.m. at Delores’ home, 65 E. 320 North, LaVerkin, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.