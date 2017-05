Dr. Trent Pryor

St George Kids Dental

Dr. Trent Pryor was raised in Cedar City, Utah and graduated from Cedar High School. He obtained his pre-dental requirements at Southern Utah University. Dr. Pryor received his Doctorate in Dental Medicine in 2007 Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale Florida. He then completed his 2-year Pediatric Specialty, Dental Residency at Nova Southeastern University in 2009. Dr. Pryor grew up coaching youth sports programs and knew he wanted to be a positive influence in the life of child for the rest of his life.