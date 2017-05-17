Man struck by car in parking lot dies

Fredrick Osborn, 86, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Albertsons supermarket. He was pronounced dead at the hospital soon after the incident, St. George, Utah, May 16, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Billie Carter, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Authorities confirmed Wednesday that an elderly man who was struck by a car in a supermarket parking lot Tuesday has died.

Fredrick Osborn, 86, died shorty after arriving at Dixie Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

Read more: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in parking lot

Osborn was in the parking lot of the Albertsons parking lot around 1:40 p.m. when he was hit by a car that was driven by another elderly man.

The driver appeared to be circling the parking lot in order to find a place to park when he accelerated the car for an unknown reason and struck Osborn, followed by hitting some parked vehicles before coming to a stop, St. George Police Capt. Mike Giles said at the scene Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation by the St. George Police Department.

St. George News reporter Ric Wayman contributed to this story.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.