Littlefield man killed in off-road crash

BEAVER DAM – A Littlefield, Arizona, man is dead after rolling a utility task vehicle, or UTV, down a hillside Friday.

Jason Karpowich, 52, and Mark Weaver, 33, both of Littlefield, were on Rio Virgin Road near Highway 91 when the fatal incident occurred just prior to 5 p.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the area around 5 p.m., after Karpowish – who was determined to be driving the UTV while Weaver was a passenger – failed to negotiate a right turn on a hilltop.

The UTV went “straight off the side of the road,” the Sheriff’s Office said, and rolled once as it went.

Karpowich was pronounced dead at the scene and was found to have sustained numerous head and neck injuries. He was not wearing a helmet or seat belt, according to the press release.

Weaver, who had been wearing a seat belt, walked away from the crash with minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to the press release. An investigation into the crash will include an autopsy.

