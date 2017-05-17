Failure to yield results in T-bone collision

Written by Mori Kessler
May 17, 2017
Results of a failure to yield collision at the intersection of 200 East and 600 South, St. George, Utah, May 17, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – One person was taken to the hospital following a T-bone collision at the intersection of 200 East and 600 South in St. George Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Toyota Camry was northbound on 200 East through the intersection when it collided with a westbound Ford Fusion that entered the intersection from 600 South, St. George Police Officer Andy Mickelson said.

The driver of the Fusion told police he couldn’t remember if he had stopped completely at the stop sign or not, Mickelson said.

The driver nonetheless entered the intersection and the collision occurred.

Airbags deployed in one of the cars and a woman who was traveling in one of the vehicles was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle for a medical evaluation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and a citation was issued to the driver of the Fusion for failure to yield at a stop sign.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

