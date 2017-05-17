House fire displaces Bunkerville residents

St. George News stock image

ST. GEORGE – A house fire in Bunkerville, Nevada, Tuesday evening has displaced the home’s occupants.

Around 6:16 p.m., Nevada time, units with the Clark County Fire Department’s rural division were dispatched to a home located at 128 South 1st West on the report of a structure fire. First on the scene was a fire crew from Station 71, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said Wednesday.

“Crews reported smoke and large flames coming from the rear and roof of a single family home,” Buchanan said.

The firefighters, who were joined by units from Mesquite Fire and Rescue and Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, knocked the fire down by 7:17 p.m.

Preliminary investigation places the start of the fire in a trailer set behind the home that spread to a tree and then into the eves of the roof and then into the attic of the home. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Buchanan said.

While an occupant of the home was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation, no other medical issues or injuries occurred. The condition of the male patient taken to the hospital is currently unknown.

A man and woman living at the home were displaced by the fire, though they are currently being looked after by the American Red Cross.

Damages to the home have not yet been estimated, Buchanan said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

