Fire conditions and snow in area forecasts

ST. GEORGE – Fire conditions to the southwest, snow and slush to the north of St. George are in the forecast for Wednesday.

Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning indicating critical fire weather conditions are expected in areas of southern Nevada Wednesday. Outdoor burning is not recommended as fires could develop and spread rapidly, giving rise to extreme fire behavior.

The warning is in effect Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. PDT as northwest winds at 25-35 mph and gusts 35-45 mph combined with low relative humidity and warm temperatures are forecast. Winds will increase late Wednesday morning, peak late afternoon and decrease in the evening.

Areas subject to the warning include Nevada Fire weather zones 462 and 465. The strongest winds and lowest relative humidity values – 8-15 percent – are expected to the north and west of the Las Vegas Valley.

Snow and slush

Parts of northern Utah and the state’s southern and central mountains have snow in their forecast Wednesday.

“A band of heavy snow will accompany a cold front this morning across the mountains of southern Utah,” a morning advisory issued by NWS states. “Snowfall may taper briefly midday, then increase in areal coverage and intensity again this afternoon and evening.”

Among the southern areas included in the area forecast are the Tushar Mountains, Loa, Panguitch and Bryce Canyon.

Utah Department of Transportation notes snow and slush in affected areas in the north as well as mountain routes. Portions of state Routes 14, 143 and 153 have road snow in the forecast, 12, 20, 24 and 72 have road snow and slush in the forecast. Particulars are given on UDOT’s road weather alert webpage and summarized on the map attached to this report.

