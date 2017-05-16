Man run down in parking lot

Written by Ric Wayman
May 16, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A trip to the grocery store became a trip to the hospital for one man Tuesday as he was run down by another man in a car in the parking lot of the store.

A man was run down in the parking lot of Albertsons supermarket Tuesday by a driver. St. George, Utah, May 16, 2017 | Photo by Mike Cole, St. George News

St. George Police Capt. Mike Giles said the accident was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders were called to the parking lot of Albertsons supermarket on Sunset Boulevard where they found that a grey Pontiac Grand Prix had been circling the lot, looking for a parking place.

“For one reason or another,” Giles said, “he ended up accelerating into a pedestrian, an elderly male, striking that pedestrian and throwing him to the ground. The vehicle then accelerated into some parked vehicles on the other side of the parking stall that he was moving towards, and the vehicle came to rest there.”

The suspect vehicle also dislocated some shopping cart collection racks, pushing them into the center of the next aisle over.

Giles said the male pedestrian victim was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

“We don’t have a current status on his medical condition,” Giles said. “At this point I can’t speculate on how he’s doing or what his prognosis is but he’s currently being treated.”

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they become available.

