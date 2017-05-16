26-year-old man killed in single-vehicle rollover

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 26-year-old man Monday afternoon after the vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times on eastbound Interstate 70 near milepost 153, west of Green River, Utah, May 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 26-year-old man Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 after the vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

At approximately 4:32 p.m., Jason R. Hoth, of Salt Lake City, was driving a 2004 Nissan Xterra on I-70 East near milepost 153, west of Green River, according to a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“For an unknown reason, the vehicle drifted off the road to the left, the driver corrected back onto the roadway and then, the driver overcorrected and the vehicle went off the road to the left into the median where it rolled multiple times,” highway patrol officials said.

Hoth was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the statement.

A 26-year-old female passenger was removed from the vehicle by some motorists at the scene, officials said. The woman was subsequently transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“It appears that both occupants were wearing seat belts,” UHP troopers said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.