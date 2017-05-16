Winter weather, snow advisory issued for parts of six Southern Utah counties

Two motorists attempt to move a car out of a traffic lane. Salt Lake City, undated | Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A winter weather advisory for snow in parts of six southern Utah counties has been extended in both time and area.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow which is in effect from 5 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Wednesday night.

The advisory affects Garfield, Piute, Kane, Washington, Iron and Beaver counties.

Affected area

The Southern Utah mountains including Loa, Panguitch and Bryce Canyon.

Snow accumulations

Generally 2-5 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 12 inches in the Tushar Mountains by late Wednesday evening.

Timing

A band of heavy snow will accompany a cold front Wednesday morning across the mountains of Southern Utah. Snowfall may taper briefly midday but snow showers and higher intensity squalls will redevelop Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Snow levels

Falling to between 6,500 and 7,000 feet.

Impacts

Accumulating snow is expected on all roadways above 8,000 feet early Wednesday morning.

Visibility will be reduced in areas of intense snowfall. Roads are expected to be mostly wet through Wednesday afternoon, though higher intensity snow showers will still have the capability to produce brief accumulations of slush on road surfaces.

Preparedness/precautionary actions

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that snow accumulations will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Use caution while driving.

For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit

http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial

511.

Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

[Copyright]