‘Linked Together for Lincoln’ concert showcases 10 years of dancing for a cause

ST. GEORGE — St. George dance crews Kalamity and Kaos, along with students from The Vault dance studio, are set to celebrate 10 years of dancing for community members in need Friday and Saturday at Dixie High School as they dance for their 2017 cause: 5-year-old Lincoln Jensen.

The “Linked Together for Lincoln” show will start at 5 p.m. both nights and will include dinner, a bake sale and silent auction.

The special throwback concert will feature returning members of the two dance crews, dancing their most popular routines from a decade-long repertoire.

For 10 years, the founder of Kalamity and The Vault, Tia Stokes, and her crews of talented dancers have been helping the community by supporting people in their financial, emotional and physical needs with big benefit concerts.

Though it has been an amazing journey, Stokes said she never imagined that Kalamity would have lasted so long.

From starting out in a garage to now operating The Vault, Stokes said it has been a crazy, emotional ride.

Since its inception, Kalamity has danced for 36 causes and raised over $360,000 for different people’s causes and their families, said longtime Kalamity member Chelsea Judd.

In general, Kalamity and its sister team, Kaos, choose one big cause, or person, to focus on for the season, performing two major concerts – one in May and one in December – for that person and their family.

In addition to their chosen cause, the group also performs benefit concerts for many community members in need and do various fundraisers throughout the year to support their causes.

“Both teams share the same vision as they practice each week, dancing and praying for their cause,” Judd said. “The Vault Family is very grateful for the opportunity to serve and love their new cause this year, Lincoln Jensen.”

About Lincoln Jensen

Lincoln Jensen was born with an extremely narrow airway and could not breathe on his own. He also had infection in his lungs and bilateral vocal cord paralysis. At 19 days old, he had a tracheotomy. By the time he was 2 1/2 years old, Jensen had gone through a total of 10 procedures.

Today at 5 years old, he still has the tracheotomy in order to breathe, has little speech and periodically deals with various lung infections. In December, Jensen was at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City receiving treatments because he was so sick.

One day his parents hope that he will be able to undergo reconstructive surgery on his airway in Cincinnati. If this major surgery ends up being successful, he would eventually be able to breathe on his own.

“Linked Together for Lincoln”

The benefit concert will take place Friday and Saturday at Dixie High School, 350 E. 700 South, St. George. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner available for purchase from Hungry Howie’s Pizza.

Hungry Howie’s has been a longtime partner with Kalamity, donating 50 percent of their sales to the cause, Judd said. A silent auction and bake sale will also be held with proceeds directly benefiting the Jensen family.

Students from The Vault will perform at 6 p.m., and Kalamity and Kaos will perform at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door and can be purchased by calling 435-216-8974 or from any Kalamity or Kaos dancer or at the door on the night of the performance. Dinner, bake sale and auction items vary in price.

“I think this cause is awesome,” Stokes said. “It is something we take for granted – being able to breathe normal. It really puts life in perspective and helps us see that every day is a gift, a breath of life.”

Event details

What: “Linked Together for Lincoln” benefit concert.

When: Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20 | Dinner, silent auction, bake sale, 5 p.m. | 6 p.m. The Vault Fam Bam | 7 p.m. Kalamity and Kaos.

Where: Dixie High School, 350 E. 700 South, St. George.

Cost: Presale, $5; at the door, $10 | Dinner, bake sale and silent auction items vary.

Purchase tickets: By calling 435-216-8974 or from any Kalamity or Kaos dancer. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the performance.

