Girls on the Run program hosts celebratory 5K; public invited

Girls on the Run participants pose for a photo, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Girls on the Run Southern Utah, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Girls on the Run Southern Utah will host its spring 5K event Saturday at Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park in Washington City. Participation in the event is open to the public, and proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run Southern Utah.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development nonprofit program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to eighth grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

The 5K participants Saturday will experience a scenic run on the Virgin River Trail. The out-and-back route is a fun and easy course for beginning runners and walkers. Last season’s 5K event brought together over 100 participants, including program participants, their family and friends and community members.

Registration is $35 and includes an event shirt, finisher medal and refreshments.

Packet pickup will be the morning of the 5K event at Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park. The pre-event activities will begin at 7 a.m. and the 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Onsite registration is available, but early arrival is suggested.

More information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities can be found online.

About Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run is a national physical activity-based positive youth development program for third to eighth grade girls. Participants develop and improve competence, feel confidence in who they are, develop strength of character, respond to others and oneself with care, create positive connections with peers and adults and make a meaningful contribution to community and society.

Each session is led by trained volunteer coaches that guide and mentor the girls. The 10-week program concludes with all participants completing a celebratory 5K event, which gives them a tangible sense of achievement as well as a framework for setting and achieving life goals. Girls on the Run has served over 1.2 million girls since its inception in 1996.

Event details

What: Girls on the Run Southern Utah 5K.

When: Saturday, May 20 | Packet pickup begins at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m.

Where: Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park, 965 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.

Cost: $35.

Register: Online or at the race location on the day of the race. Early arrival is encouraged for packet pickup and onsite registration.

