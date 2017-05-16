‘Search for Sound’ scavenger hunt to help those with hearing loss

Stock photo by Frentusha | Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Looking for something fun to do with family and friends that will help others in need? Then plan on attending a fun-filled scavenger hunt, complete with prizes, in support of the Sound of Life Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides hearing healthcare services to those with hearing loss who are unable to afford proper care.

The St. George “Search for Sound Scavenger Hunt” is a family-friendly activity that takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Town Square Park, 50 S. Main Street, in downtown St. George. See more information on how to participate at the bottom of this report.

The festivities include a timed scavenger hunt and foot race, with a prize awarded for first place, as well as raffle prizes for all participants who finish.

For many adults living in the U.S., including Southern Utah, audiology services can be difficult to obtain, particularly for low-income adults who are not insured.

“Our goal, with your help, is to help reconnect 100 individuals with their families and community through communication and caring in 2017,” Jared Brader, founder of the Sound of Life Foundation, said.

The event is sponsored by Richens Eye Center, a medical practice dedicated to diagnosing and treating all types of eye diseases and conditions ranging from routine exams for eye glasses to the need for specialized surgery.

Since hearing and vision function together, if vision is compromised then restoring an individual’s hearing is even more vital. Richens Eye Center offers annual hearing evaluations as a “no-cost health benefit” to all of their patients.

About the Sound of Life Foundation

The Sound of Life Foundation is a nonprofit organization that assists senior Utah residents by providing high-quality hearing devices at little to no cost for qualifying patients.

This enables these older members of the community to live fully engaged lives and continue to actively contribute in society. Since its creation in 2014, the Sound of Life Foundation has provided hearing healthcare for over 100 patients.

In a vision statement on its website, the Sound of Life Foundation states, “We have a vision – that through sound, we can restore color and happiness back into the grey world of those with reduced resources who have lost the ability to hear.”

While its focus is on “our Southern Utah community,” the Sound of Life Foundation also states, “We realize that we are also part of a global community and we want to help improve the lives of all we come in contact with, either here or around the world.”

Event details

What: St. George “Search for Sound Scavenger Hunt.”

When: Saturday, May 20 | 9:30 a.m. check-in and late registration | 10 a.m. scavenger hunt begins.

Where: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main Street, St. George.

Participation fee: $20 for individuals | $35 for family.

To register or donate to the event go online at www.soundoflifefoundation.org.

Resources

Sound of Life Foundation | (435) 574-4744 | 161 W. 200 North, Suite 120 | St. George, Utah | Contact: franchesca@soundoflifefoundation.org

Richens Eye Center | 435-986-2020 | 161 W. 200 North, Suite 200| St. George, Utah | richenseyecenter.com

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.