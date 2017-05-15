‘Turn Up the Heat’ exhibit opens at Red Cliff Gallery; artist reception

"Anima Del Fiore" by Debra Carter with Dan Carter was on display at the Red Cliff Gallery "Spring Forward" show, which ran through April 15, 2017, St. George, Utah | Photo by johnmangels@msn.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Featuring approximately 100 works from 40 Southern Utah artists, the spring art show “Turn Up the Heat” is being presented by the Southern Utah Art Guild and will run from Wednesday through June 15 in the Red Cliff Gallery in St. George.

“Turn Up the Heat” features contemporary art from all mediums, including small and large painting, mixed media, photography, pottery, sculpture and more. All the art will be for sale.

An artist reception and award ceremony will be held Friday from 4-6 p.m. The public is invited to come to the event, view the art, meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments.

The Red Cliff Gallery is located in the St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Southern Utah Art Guild’s 2017 Red Cliff Gallery show schedule is posted on the gallery’s webpage.

The Southern Utah Art Guild aspires to promote visual arts and artists in Southern Utah. The guild also operates the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Event details

What: Artist reception and awards ceremony for “Turn Up the Heat” art show.

When: Friday, May 19, 4-6 p.m. | Art show runs Wednesday, May 17, through Thursday, June 15.

Where: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.

All events are free and public. Art exhibited will be available for purchase.

