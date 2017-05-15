Region 9 Hardball Show: Awards and plays from smashing playoff weekend

Written by Andy Griffin
May 15, 2017

Region 9 went 7-1 in the first-two rounds of the 3A state baseball tourney Saturday. Surprised? We weren’t. Region 9 baseball rocks and so does the Region 9 Hardball Show.

On the show today, we’ll highlight the seven big wins from the pods, plus talk about the top plays and numbers from the first week of the playoffs.

We’ll also look closer at each team and show you the Holbrook Asphalt play of the week. And don’t miss the Stapley Pharmacy picture of the week on this show and every week.

And Bakston Freight Systems helps us bring you the player of the week, a difficult choice considering the great play of many of the region’s athletes.

The Region 9 Hardball Show is brought to you by Revere Health.

Click above to watch now.

And make sure to look for the Region 9 playoff leaders every week exclusively here at St. George News Sports.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Andy Griffin Andy Griffin has been in sports media since 1989 and has covered BYU, Utah State and the Utah Jazz as well as all sports in southern Utah. A journalism graduate of USU, Andy has carried on a dual career as both a sports writer and a sports broadcaster and has been heard around the country. He has also been published in USA Today, Sport magazine, The Sporting News, Fairways magazine, the Los Angeles Times and locally in the Deseret News, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Spectrum. Andy was “The Voice of Region 9 sports,” for many years. He also hosted a daily sports talk show for three years called AG in the a.m. Andy has been married to his college sweetheart Shelly for 28 years and has five children ages 13 to 25.

Posted in NewsTagged , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply