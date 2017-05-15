Region 9 Hardball Show: Awards and plays from smashing playoff weekend

Region 9 went 7-1 in the first-two rounds of the 3A state baseball tourney Saturday. Surprised? We weren’t. Region 9 baseball rocks and so does the Region 9 Hardball Show.

On the show today, we’ll highlight the seven big wins from the pods, plus talk about the top plays and numbers from the first week of the playoffs.

We’ll also look closer at each team and show you the Holbrook Asphalt play of the week. And don’t miss the Stapley Pharmacy picture of the week on this show and every week.

And Bakston Freight Systems helps us bring you the player of the week, a difficult choice considering the great play of many of the region’s athletes.

The Region 9 Hardball Show is brought to you by Revere Health.

Click above to watch now.

And make sure to look for the Region 9 playoff leaders every week exclusively here at St. George News Sports.

