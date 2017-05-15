Man dies after being struck by vehicle

Written by Mori Kessler
May 15, 2017
File photo: Mesquite Police Police Department, Mesquite, Nevada, Aug. 9, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

MESQUITE A 55-year-man was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Around 11:20 a.m., Nevada time, Mesquite Police responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle incident near the intersection of Mesa Boulevard and Pioneer Boulevard, according to a press release issued Monday by Mesquite Police.

The man had been crossing Mesa Boulevard when he was hit by a northbound vehicle, the release states.

Mesquite Police and Fire units arrived at the scene and initiated lifesaving measures, however the man died after being taken to Mesa View Regional Hospital.

A Nevada Highway Patrol accident reconstruction team will assist Mesquite Police in an investigation into the fatal incident.

The name of the victim has not yet been released to the public.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

