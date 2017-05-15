Chaffetz reportedly planning move to Fox News

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, heads to his car after an interview in Salt Lake City. Chaffetz, who has been rumored as a possible candidate for Senate or governor, said that after consulting with his family and "prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018." Salt Lake City, April 19, 2017 | Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Could Utah’s Jason Chaffetz appear as a new face on the Fox News Channel? He has reportedly been telling some colleagues on the Hill he’s heading that way.

According to the Washingtonian, a Washington, D.C.-based cultural magazine, Chaffetz’s told at least two fellow Republican members of Congress, as well as four congressional aides, that he may play some “substantial role” over at the Fox News Channel.

Chaffetz could leave Congress for Fox News as soon as July, according to the Washingtonian’s sources.

“Let’s just say that when Jason told us he was headed to Fox, no one was surprised,” says one senior House Republican aide, according to the Washingtonian.

In part, this would match Chaffetz’s announcement last month last he wouldn’t be seeking reelection in 2018, and that he may step down before his current term ends.

There has been speculation Chaffetz would run for governor due to his congressional campaign site, jasonforthehouse.com, briefly redirecting to jasonforgovernor.com. Both websites have ceased to exist.

In his April 19 Facebook post announcing he wasn’t running again, Chaffetz did say he planned to go back to the public sector, yet offered no other hints as to his future plans.

The Washingtonian is not the first site to report Chaffetz may be making a move to the Fox News Channel. Utah Policy shined a light on the possibility last month. The political website noted Chaffetz’s news came out the same day it was reported the Fox News Channel was parting ways with long-time star host Bill O’Reilly.

O’Reilly, who had been with the Fox New Channel for 20 years, was dismissed from the news network amid allegations of sexual harassment that he has denied.

Should Chaffetz step down before his term ends, it will trigger a need for a special election for a new representative for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District.

Currently, the governor oversees such a process. However, members of the Utah Legislature want Gov. Gary Herbert to call a special session so they can hash out exactly how the process would take place.

Several legislators have said the process, as it is currently outlined by Utah law, is vague and undefined. They also believe it should not be left in the hands of one man – namely the governor – to dictate how that process works.

Only time will tell whether or not Chaffetz makes the move to the Fox News Channel or stays on in Congress till the end of his term.

Attempts by various media outlets for comment from Chaffetz’s office and Fox News were reportedly met with a decline in comment or no return of communication at the time.

