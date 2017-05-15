St. George man arrested after arranging sex with a mom and her 13-year-old child

Stock image | St. George News

ALERT: This report includes details that may not be appropriate for all readers. Discretion is advised.

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man was arrested Thursday after allegedly arranging to have sex with a “mother and her 13-year-old daughter” on an online website well-known for advertising sex.

If convicted, 22-year-old Taylor John Hummel faces a potential sentence of up to life in prison for his first-degree felony charge of conspiracy to commit rape of a child.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents and St. George Police detectives were conducting an operation aimed at “identifying child sex predators that would travel with the intent to have sex with a minor,” according to a probable cause statement filed by the St. George Police Department in support of the arrest.

Investigators located an ad on Backpage.com titled “Married Guy Looking for Discreet Fun,” the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement. A federal agent initiated an undercover text conversation with the person who placed the ad, later identified as Hummel.

Washington County records show Hummel was married in October 2016.

The federal agent posed as a mother offering sex acts for money, eventually telling Hummel that her daughter was also home, the report stated. Hummel allegedly responded by asking how old the girl was and what she liked to do.

“At no point did HUMMEL express any concern for the child,” the report stated.

The undercover agent replied, stating the girl would be “turning 14 this year” and that she liked to do “various sex acts to include oral sex and vaginal sex,” the officer wrote in the statement. The agent further told Hummel that a half-hour rate would be $75 for the mother and $95 for the child.

“(The undercover agent) told HUMMEL that if he had sex with the child, the mother would have to be in the room to make sure there was no pain,” the officer wrote in the statement. “HUMMEL wanted to know if the mother could masturbate while he was having sex with the child.”

After photos were exchanged, arrangements were made for them to meet, according to the report. When Hummel arrived at the residence, he met an undercover officer posing as the mother.

“(Hummel) paid the mother $75 to have sex but said he was nervous about having sex with the daughter,” the report stated.

After Hummel exchanged the money, he was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Hummel of first-degree felony conspiracy to commit rape of a child, along with class B misdemeanor sexual solicitation.

Hummel made his initial appearance in 5th District Court before Judge John Walton Friday. He was released from police custody on $20,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his next appearance in court on May 22.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

