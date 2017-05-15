Jean Sondergeld-D’arco

May 15, 2017

April 6, 1951 — May 13, 2017

Jean Martha Sondergeld-D’arco, 66, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017, in St. George, Utah. She was born April 6, 1951, in Brooklyn, New York, to Herman Charles and Hertha Rusch Sondergeld. She is married to Alfonse Charles D’arco.

Funeral services

  • Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 18, 2017, 2 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah.
  • There will be a viewing one hour prior to services at the mortuary.
  • Traditional Lutheran graveside services will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
  • Services will be officiated by Pastors Joe and Jill Doherty of the New Promise Lutheran Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.   

