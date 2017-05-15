Hurricane Valley Choir to salute Armed Forces

Picture courtesy of the Hurricane Valley Choir, St. George News

HURRICANE — The Hurricane Valley Choir will present its annual spring concert honoring Armed Forces Day Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Hurricane Community Center auditorium located at 93 S. 100 West. Admission is free.

The choir was created in October of 2007 by the Hurricane Valley Arts Alliance to offer the opportunity for area singers, from high school to adult, to participate in a community choir. The choir was originally directed by Warren Larsen, but changed directors when Larsen moved out of the area. June Jeffery will conduct this concert, with Camille McCausland as the accompanist.

It is traditional for the choir to honor servicemen and women in the area during this spring concert. All are invited to attend and be recognized with their families.

Music for the spring concert always focuses on patriotic and American music. This program begins with folk and area songs such as “Y’all Come,” and “The Rattlin’ Bog.” Both songs feature folksy instruments like kazoos, slide whistle, washboard, ratchet, wood block and cow bell.

The Choplin arrangement of “I’m Goin’ Home” is a spiritual, plain call song from “The Sacred Harp, 1844.” The men of the choir sing a familiar Illinois folk tune – “Goin’ Down to Cairo.” The beautiful song, “The Journey,” combines the Shaker Hymn, “Simple Gifts,” with “Goin’ Home” based on Dvorak Symphony in E Minor and will be accompanied on violin by Brittany Chamberlain Tilby.

Special numbers will be performed by Tilby and members of the choir; Layne Garner, Tossinee Young and Renee Garner.

The second half of the program includes more patriotic selections: “A Festive Call to Freedom,” “A Tribute to the Armed Services,” “I Am Bound For the Promised Land,” and “God Bless America,” as well as the moving Hagenburg dedication “O Love,” and Stephen Foster’s “My Old Kentucky Home.“

Event details

What: Hurricane Valley Choir presents its annual spring concert for Armed Forces Day.

When: Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Hurricane Community Center Auditorium, 93 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Admission is free.

For more information contact: Camille McCausland at 435-635-4339 or musiccamille@hotmail.com

