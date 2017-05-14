Dixie State wins regional, will face Humboldt in Super Regional

Dixie State's Brenna Hinck (22), file photo from Dixie State University vs. Southern Utah University, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 22, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

SEASIDE, Calif. – The Dixie State softball team won its subregional Saturday with a win over Sonoma State at the Otter Sports Complex at CSU-Monterey Bay, 7-4. Dixie State met the Seawolves after disposing of them in the first round and then watching them claw through the one-loss bracket to challenge the Trailblazers again.

Sonoma State took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Dixie answered in the second. Mallory Paulson began the inning with a double to right center. Kenzie Sawyer changed places with her by doubling down the left field line. Later in the inning, with two outs gone, Josey Hartman got on after being hit by pitch. Janessa Bassett then singled to first to load the bases. Dani Bartholf then singled to score two more runs and give DSU a 3-2 lead.

The Trailblazers added four more in the top of the fifth. After Bassett drew a walk, Bartholf and Bailey Gaffin both singled to load the bases. Arista Honey then hit a grand slam. Honey’s shot gave pitcher Brooklyn Beardshear plenty of cushion at 7-2.

The Seawolves did add two more runs, one each in the fifth and sixth innings. But the combination of Beardshear and Alexis Barkwell kept SSU from plating the runs necessary to catch the Trailblazers.

Beardshear (19-6) got the win and Barkwell the save by allowing a combined nine hits.

The Trailblazers will now travel to Arcata, California next week to face Humboldt State in the West Region Super Regional for a best out of three series. The first game is scheduled for May 18 at 3 p.m. at HSU Softball Field. The Lumberjacks and Trailblazers have the distinction of being the last two teams to lose in the National Championship game.

