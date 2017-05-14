Here & there: A graduation speech – on biting and an angry 3-year-old

Stock image, St. George News

FEATURE — My youngest boy went through an “angry period” when he was little. Even he characterizes it that way. We’re talking the truly terrible threes.

Back then, he’d curse Jesus for not moving the sun out of his eyes while we were driving in the car, dryly tell me that I’d look prettier if I wore pink lipstick (while I was wiping his bottom) and finish most conflicts with a punch – or three.

My husband’s reigning favorite family photo is from this era.

It shows this 3-year-old glaring fiercely, head tilted down like a bull, at his older brother across a stretch of Cambodian beach. His older brother is facing away from the camera, but the taut muscles rippling down his back and the hands on his hips suggest he isn’t very happy either.

That and the gnarly bite mark still dripping with saliva on the back of his left triceps.

It took several hours before the conflict completely blew over. That’s what being together nonstop for a month will do to brothers who normally punch it out and get over it. But more than that, it’s what happens when one brother is struggling with managing his big feelings.

It would take six months of therapy with “Dr. Doug” later that year for our little boy to learn how to express himself more constructively. For him, it was a matter of getting his emotional IQ up to where his brain was. I mean, what 3-year-old has an existential crisis because the sun is in his eyes?

I admit that initially I didn’t love that picture of the bite mark stand off on the beach like my husband did. I was honest to myself and others about my little boy’s anger issues, but I didn’t want to frame a picture showcasing them.

He was only 3 and I hoped he would – and we would – work through them. And he did. We did. Pretty successfully, I might add.

He’s generally a kind and respectful kid these days. He’s sweet with our 2-year-old neighbor who follows him around the yard on long Saturdays. I regularly find notes in his backpack from little girls in his class telling him they like him because he “is nice and so funne [sic].” And he recently gave me a standing ovation after I sung him an old lullaby at bedtime (which is very generous because I’m not musical).

So what is the point of highlighting an incident from back when we was still in the thick of it, of that time when he’d rather spit in your eye than give you a hug? Especially when he isn’t that boy anymore.

That’s exactly the point: it shows his progress.

My husband and I have had several conversations lately about how we can raise resilient children, what we can do as parents now to help our boys launch when it’s time. To succeed, not crumble, in their lives.

We read to our boys about and admire the resiliency of people like Louis Zamperini and The Boys in the Boat but know that our kids likely (and thankfully) aren’t going to be challenged by POW camps and the Great Depression.

Reading about these case studies won’t make our boys resilient in their own rights. Recognizing failure in their own lives and seeing personal growth from it might though.

General George S. Patton Jr. famously said, “I don’t measure a man’s success by how high he climbs but how high he bounces when he hits bottom.”

My boy knows today that he had an extremely difficult time managing his angry feelings when he was 3. He knows he kicked his mom, he hit his friends and he even bit his brother – until the skin broke – on a beach for reasons he can’t remember.

But he also knows that he worked to overcome his failings. He knows he is different – better – today because of that work.

We now have an 8-by-10 of the bite-on-the-beach photograph hanging in our family room. Anyone who comes in our home can see my 3-year-old in the height of his anger issues. Hopefully they can also see the rest of the story like we do: what it looks like to bounce back after hitting bottom.

That’s what we’re trying to help them replicate – now and always.

