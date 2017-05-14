A mother’s love; video tribute to mothers everywhere

ST. GEORGE — There is a quote widely attributed to Abraham Lincoln that says “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” It is a sentiment that many around the world echo, especially on Mother’s Day.

Lincoln’s words brilliantly capture what it feels like to be loved and championed by a mother, whether it be a biological mother or someone who has filled the role of mother in a person’s life.

Lincoln himself had two mothers. His biological mom, Nancy Hanks Lincoln, died when he was just 9 years old. A little over a year after her passing, Lincoln’s father married Sarah Bush Johnston Lincoln, and it was she who raised Lincoln.

Historical accounts vary as to whom Lincoln meant when he said “my angel mother,” but most of them agree that he loved both women who filled the role of mother in his life.

This Mother’s Day, the St. George News team went out on the town to learn how mothers influenced the lives of people in the community. What we discovered is that mothers, be it biological, adoptive, still living or since passed, have a profound and lasting impact on those they touch.

Please enjoy this video tribute to mothers everywhere, and from all of us at St. George News: Happy Mother’s Day.

