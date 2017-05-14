Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in Murray

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Murray early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., an officer with Adult Probation and Parole was on duty participating in a Metro Gang Unit operating near 4500 South and Main Street in Murray City, according to a statement released by Maria Peterson, public information officer for the Utah Department of Corrections.

A car pulled up next to the officer at a stoplight when the suspect, a passenger in the vehicle, got out and approached the officer’s window and “initiated an aggressive confrontation,” which eventually led to the officer firing shots at the suspect, Peterson said.

The suspect got back in the vehicle, and the driver fled the scene.

The driver later took the suspect to the hospital for treatment who was admitted in critical condition.

Authorities learned the suspect was on parole while the driver of the vehicle was on probation with the Utah Department of Corrections; the driver was later arrested on a $25,000 warrant.

Names of the officer or suspects involved in the incident have not yet been released.

As is standard protocol, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

An independent investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office, in cooperation with the Utah Department of Correction’s Law Enforcement Bureau.

Peterson told St. George News Sunday that the suspect is still in critical condition at the hospital at the time this report was taken.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews