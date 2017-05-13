Racers get dirty at 5th annual ‘Hurricane Mud Run’

HURRICANE — There was excitement in air Saturday morning at the fifth annual “Hurricane Mud Run.” The nearly 3.1-mile course challenged competitors to 20 military-style obstacles that included high walls, deep mud, balancing poles, slides, swings and more.

The race featured elite heats where runners could challenge themselves against the clock and the competition. Prizes were given for the top elite finishers.

St. George resident Sarah Skeem came in first in her 8:30 a.m. heat.

“I think it was so fun. I love the slides, they’re super fast, and you just come out and get dirty and it’s a blast,” Skeem said.

But whether they came for the competition or the challenge, all the racers came for the fun — and the mud.

First timer Kennedy Stranger from St. George got caught up in the excitement after her race.

“I definitely want to do another one,” Stranger said. “My step-dad did the Spartan race, so that’s kind of what triggered us to do this. I think that would be a good thing to start, a good tradition.”

Ivins resident Brandon White brought his wife and kids along with a handful of cousins to try out the mud run for the first time.

In addition to the 3.1-mile course, the race offered a free “Kiddie Mudder” course where children of all ages could test their skills for free.

Participants in the Hurricane Mud Run received a race medal and went home with many memories.

“Dude, I think (events like the mud run) are awesome, it encourages physical fitness which is awesome … also it brings families and groups together, it’s just a good time,” White said.

This year’s race marked the fifth year for the event, and the course just keeps getting better and more fun, said race director Chris Mathisen.

