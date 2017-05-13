Car slams into SUV from behind as traffic light turns green

A Mitsubishi Lancer is damaged following a rear-end collision at the intersection of 700 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, May 12, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver who police say failed to stop in time rear-ended an SUV just as the traffic light turned green at the intersection of 700 South and Bluff Street Friday night.

St. George Police responded to the incident involving a silver Mitsubishi Lancer and a white Nissan Pathfinder at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Both vehicles were southbound on Bluff Street nearing a red light at the intersection.

“Before they came to a stop, the light turned green,” St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter said.

“The Lancer was following the Pathfinder and the Pathfinder let off the brakes and started to accelerate,” Bangerter said, “then the Lancer hit him from behind.”

The driver of the Lancer was reportedly going too fast and unable to stop in time to avoid the collision.

The drivers, both men, were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Lancer complained of pain in his lower leg and went to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

“The driver of the Lancer was issued a citation for following too close,” Bangerter said.

Airbags deployed in the Lancer, which received heavy damage to its front end in the collision.

The Pathfinder also sustained some damage to its rear end.

Both vehicles were inoperable and towed away.

St. George Fire, Gold Cross Ambulance and deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

